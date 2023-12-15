

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Telus Corp. and Bell Canada customers now have wireless service in all TTC subway stations and additional tunnel areas after Rogers Communications Inc. expanded access for its own customers nearly a month ago.

The move comes ahead of next Wednesday's deadline for Canada's four major wireless carriers to reach commercial agreements for subway service over the long term.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne had ordered Rogers to grant its rivals access to its cellular network in Toronto's subway earlier this fall while the companies continued to negotiate behind the scenes.

Rogers, Telus and Bell have been at loggerheads over the best technical approach, and financial terms, for the coverage since Rogers acquired the subway system's cellular network from BAI Canada in April and pledged to build it out.

In September, Champagne handed down a decision that gave the carriers one month to reach a commercial agreement over wireless access on the TTC, or face a 70-day arbitration process to solve the matter.

Champagne's office says all major wireless providers must offer full network access in every TTC station by June 2024.

In a statement provided to CP24, a spokesperson for Bell said going forward its customers “can expect access at the same time as Rogers’ customers whenever a new station or tunnel is added to the TTC network.”

CP24 is a division of Bell Media, which is a subsidiary of Bell.