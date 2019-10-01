

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Louie Rankin, a Jamaican-born star of crime films such as “Belly” and “Shottas,” who had lengthy career in reggae music, died in a head-on car crash west of Shelburne, Ont. on Monday morning, the OPP and a family friend confirmed Tuesday.

The OPP says it was called to Highway 89, between County Road 12 and 4th Line Monday at 9:15 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a car and a transport truck.

Rankin, who was born Leonard Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck involved was not injured.

A family friend who did not wish to be identified told CTV News Toronto that Rankin, 66, had three children, including twin girls born one year ago.

Rankin starred as “Ox,” a Jamaican crime lord, in the 1998 film “Belly,” alongside rappers Nas and DMX.

He also starred as Teddy Bruck Shut in the 2002 film “Shottas,” alongside Ky-Mani Marley. The film depicted the ups and downs of crime in Miami and Jamaica and included cameos with Wyclef Jean and DJ Khaled.

He also released a number of reggae albums, including Showdown in 1992, which included the hit single "Typewriter."

He was known to support the Toronto Raptors and the OPP said he lived in Hanover, Ontario, approximately two and a half hours drive northwest of Toronto.

In the last post to his Instagram account before his death, Rankin told fans he was shooting another movie, but did not elaborate.