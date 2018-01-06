

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 220-metre skating trail underneath the Gardiner Expressway has officially opened to the public.

The skating trail represents the first phase of a larger project to transform a 1.75 kilometer stretch of underutilized land underneath the aging highway.

Once fully completed, the area will feature pedestrian and cyclist trails, open-air gallery and performance spaces and various green spaces.

The project, dubbed ‘The Bentway,’ is being funded through a $25 million donation from philanthropist Judy Matthews. Construction has been managed by Waterfront Toronto.

“I know opening in the dead of winter with this deep freeze is unusual but unusual defines much of this project,” Matthews told attendees prior to a ribbon cutting on Saturday morning. “Our goal was to create a space for the surrounding neighborhood where many residents who don’t have a front yard or backyard in which to play can come together and enjoy each other’s company, new experiences and the outdoors. The Bentway is a work in progress but it comes alive with all of you.”

The skating trail currently spans from the Fort York Visitor Centre to Bastion St but there are plans to eventually expand it further east to Bathurst Street.

Officials also say that about one kilometre of the ‘Bentway’ will open in mid-to-late summer as the project continues to take shape.