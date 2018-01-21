

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Bentway skating trail was closed on Saturday due to an extended bout of mild weather in the city.

The new skating trail, which opened earlier this month, was closed on Saturday as the daytime high hit 6 C.

Sunday will see a high of 5 C, according to Environment Canada, and it is unclear if the rink will reopen.

A special weather statement issued Saturday for Toronto is still in effect, however, Environment Canada said Sunday that the forecasted freezing rain appears to be “less significant” than previously expected.

“Updated weather guidance suggests the freezing rain threat has lessened for Monday from the Greater Toronto Area. The colder air that was expected to seep back into Southern Ontario during the day Monday will likely remain farther east across Eastern Ontario,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“The Greater Toronto Area should see mainly rain, except perhaps the northern suburbs where some patchy freezing rain may occur. The lack of Arctic air prior to the onset of precipitation will diminish the impact of slippery roads. Only a few regions may experience icy roads during the Monday evening commute.”

Colder weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday with a high of -5 C.