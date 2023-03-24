Ontario’s Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy will be joining Raymond Cho, the provincial minister for seniors and accessibility, for a news conference Friday in Toronto’s east end.

The event will be held in Scarborough at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto, 5183 Sheppard Ave. E., at 11 a.m.

Bethlenfalvy and Cho will be providing remarks and holding a media availability.

CP24 will live stream the announcement at 11 a.m.