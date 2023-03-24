Bethlenfalvy, Cho to hold news conference in Scarborough on Friday
Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, takes his oath at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
Published Friday, March 24, 2023 7:49AM EDT
Ontario’s Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy will be joining Raymond Cho, the provincial minister for seniors and accessibility, for a news conference Friday in Toronto’s east end.
The event will be held in Scarborough at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto, 5183 Sheppard Ave. E., at 11 a.m.
Bethlenfalvy and Cho will be providing remarks and holding a media availability.
CP24 will live stream the announcement at 11 a.m.