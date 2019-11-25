

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Canada's agriculture minister is urging Canadian National Railway Co. and its workers to reach a deal to alleviate the impact the ongoing strike is having on farmers.

Marie-Claude Bibeau delivered remarks at the Canadian Western Agribition show in Regina, where she also met with producers.

She says she's heard from farmers about how the strike is affecting them.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has called on the federal government to intervene in the strike and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has requested Parliament be recalled to pass back-to-work legislation.

Moe has said the strike cannot drag on because it will mean job losses in agriculture.

More than 3,000 CN rail workers have been off work since early last week.