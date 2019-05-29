

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The bid for a pair of tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in support of a four-year-old hit-and-run victim’s family has surpassed $10,000.

Radiul Chowdhury was walking with family near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road on Sunday when he ended up on the roadway and was struck by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist briefly stopped before letting a female passenger off the bike. Investigators said the motorcyclist then fled the scene and the female passenger fled the area on foot.

The young boy was left with critical injuries and remains in SickKids Hospital receiving treatment.

A 31-year-old man, identified as Darren Robert Dawson, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday. He made a court appearance on Tuesday where he was released on $25,000 bail.

The arrest was made after the father of the young boy, Ruhul Chowdhury, made an appeal for those responsible to come forward.

“His brain is damaged,” he said. “He has (a) broken elbow, broken shoulder, broke legs but doctors are not worried about those things right now. They are worried about his brain. His brain is really damaged.”

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone.”

The pair of tickets to Thursday night’s game is being auctioned off by MLSE, which is the parent company of the Toronto Raptors. The company said Ruhul Chowdhury is an employee of theirs.

In light of the auction going live online, the Chowdhury family issued a statement sharing their gratefulness.

“We wish to send our thanks to the entire community for the outpouring of support during this crisis,” the statement read. “The response has been overwhelming and we can’t express our gratitude enough.”

“A very special thanks to MLSE, the Bangladeshi Canadian-Canadian Bangladeshi community and everyone who is keeping our son in their thoughts.”

The statement went on to say the family is asking for privacy as they focus on the recovery of their son.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday a total of 23 bids had been made for the tickets, which are located in section 120 and have an estimated market value of $4,500 for the pair.

The auction closes on Thursday at noon.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals goes at 9 p.m.