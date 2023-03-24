Biden and Trudeau announce updates on Norad, cross-border migration
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2023 11:50AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2023 3:42PM EDT
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say in a joint statement they are bolstering Norad, updating the Safe Third Country Agreement and launching a one-year energy transformation task force.
They are also announcing new spending on alternative fuel corridors, critical minerals, semiconductor projects, the Great Lakes and Arctic radar.
More coming.