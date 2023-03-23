

The Canadian Press





U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Ottawa tonight for what White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says will be the first true, in-person bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Canada since 2009.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie will host Biden and his wife Jill at Rideau Cottage for the evening.

Kirby says the first year of Biden's term focused on rebuilding Canada-U.S. relations following his predecessor Donald Trump's divisive term in office, while the second centred on meeting obligations, including prioritizing orderly and safe migration through regular pathways.

Kirby says Biden is now taking stock of what needs to be prioritized for the future.

Senior U.S. administration officials also confirmed Biden plans to have what is known as a "pull-aside'' conversation with Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.