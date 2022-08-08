

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died.

Former Liberal MP John English tells The Canadian Press that Graham died Sunday, according to a member of his family who shared the news with him earlier today.

Graham was first elected as a Liberal member of Parliament for the riding then known as Toronto Centre-Rosedale in 1993, after two unsuccessful runs.

In January 2002, months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks shook the world, he was appointed to serve as foreign affairs minister by former prime minister Jean Chrétien.

At that time, Canada had to decide whether to join the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and then navigate its relationship with its closest ally when it opted against doing so.

Graham later served as minister of national defence and then in 2006, after the Conservatives came to power under Stephen Harper, he served as interim Liberal leader once former prime minister Paul Martin stepped down.