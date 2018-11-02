

The accused in the fatal stabbing of a newlywed in a Shoppers Drug Mart in the PATH system pleaded not guilty in court Friday, with lawyers ready to argue she was not criminally responsible for the offence by reason of mental illness.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rosemarie Junor was shopping in the pharmacy beneath Bay and Wellington streets on Dec. 11, 2015, talking to a friend on the phone.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., 40-year-old Rohinie Bisesar stabbed Junor once in the heart and she bowled over immediately.

Multiple eyewitnesses and security cameras captured an interaction between 40-year-old Rohinie Bisesar and Junor in the store.

Before exiting the store, Bisesar was seen placing a small blood-stained knife on a display case, which was later located by an eyewitness.

Junor told an eyewitness “I just got stabbed,” before store staff and others helped her lie down behind a counter.

As she was transported to hospital an ambulance, Junor told a paramedic she did not know the person who stabbed her. Then she lost consciousness.

“They were complete strangers to each other with no known interaction until the day of the attack,” the agreed statement of facts reads.

Junor was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital where she was put on life support. Four days later, a doctor declared her brain dead and she was taken off a ventilator.

She died on the night of Dec. 15.

Bisesar’s trial has been delayed several times over concerns about her mental health.

She told the court in April 2016 that she thought someone had implanted some sort of device inside her body.

A forensic psychiatrist told court earlier this year that Bisesar has schizophrenia but has responded well to medication and other treatment.

A jury found her fit to stand trial last month.

Bisesar pleaded not guilty Friday to one count of first-degree murder.