Friday’s continued snowfall will bring risky driving conditions to Toronto and a wide swath of York Region, Environment Canada says, as the area is on track to receive 15 centimetres of accumulation.

Meteorologists ended their winter weather advisory for Halton and Peel regions early Friday morning, but kept it in place for Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket and Georgina.

They said there is a possibility of black ice forming under accumulating snow in some places.

“Snowfall has begun to ease somewhat early this morning. Road conditions will continue to be hazardous this morning,” meteorologists said Friday.

In Toronto, crews were out overnight salting and clearing major roadways.

A second round of salting on expressways and major roads commenced and will continue until plowing thresholds have been met. #CityofTO — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 25, 2020

Light snowfall is expected to continue in Toronto until well into the evening.