Blair says RCMP have met Wet'suwet'en conditions
A woman beats a drum as protesters block an intersection in support of Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs attempting to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territories, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:00AM EST
OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the RCMP in British Columbia have met conditions set by traditional leaders of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation opposing a pipeline project on their territory.
He says he believes barricades set up in solidarity with that nation should come down.
The Wet'suwet'en's hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project that would bring natural gas to a liquefaction facility and export terminal on the B.C. coast.
Nationwide protests and blockades followed a move by RCMP to enforce a court injunction earlier this month against the hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who had been obstructing an access road to the company's work site.
The hereditary chiefs have demanded the RCMP leave their traditional land.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increasing pressure to end the blockades, with Conservatives calling for the government to use force, while the Liberal government insists negotiations are the only way to a lasting solution.