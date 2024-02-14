It appears Toronto’s streak of dry, above-seasonal weather will soon come to an end.

A healthy dose of snow is expected to hit the city on Thursday with Environment Canada calling for between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall.

“Be prepare for some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of the weekend,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Flurries are expected to begin on Thursday morning but periods of heavy snow likely won’t begin until the afternoon.

Toronto will see a daytime high of 1 C on Thursday and -2 C on Friday, the national weather agency said.

Some flurries and near-normal daytime highs are expected over the long weekend before the temperature inches back up to a high of 4 C on Tuesday.

Toronto has seen unusually warm weather this winter and even broke a temperature record last week when the temperature climbed above 15 C on Friday.