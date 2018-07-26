

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman says he has now decided not to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

On Wednesday, CP24 received information that Blayne Lastman, best known for running the Bay Boy furniture empire founded by his father, intended to file nominations papers to run for mayor at city hall on Thursday.

But on Thursday morning, Rob Godfrey, the director of communications for Lastman’s campaign, said Lastman informed his team at around 3 a.m. that he would not in fact be running.

Godfrey said Lastman realized the commitments involved with being the mayor would take too big a toll on his family.

"The last week has been an emotional roller coaster. While I am overwhelmed by the support I have received, my decision not to run is in the best interest of my family, my business and of course, the great City of Toronto," Lastman said in a statement released by his campaign Thursday.

The campaign manager added that the decision has nothing to do with any family connections between Mel Lastman and John Tory.

"The mayor's job is not one that can be taken lightly. Our city faces many concerns including crime and gridlock. I am well aware of the commitment that John Tory has made to the city and I offer him my full support," Lastman added.

A news conference where he was expected to announce his candidacy has now been cancelled.