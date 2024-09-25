

Laura Osman and Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press





The Bloc Québécois is giving the Liberal government a deadline of Oct. 29 to pass two pieces of legislation related to old-age security and supply management.

If the Liberals do not comply, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet says his party will begin discussions with other opposition parties about toppling the government.

Members of Parliament will vote today on a motion that could — but likely won't — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois say they will oppose the motion in a vote that's set to happen after question period today.

In exchange for its support, the Bloc wants the government to increase old-age security for all seniors and bolster Canada's supply management system.

Blanchet says if the government agrees to its demands, the Liberals will avoid an election before Christmas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.