

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Bloc Quebecois says it'll support a bill to extend the federal emergency wage subsidy and make payments to people with disabilities to help with COVID-19 costs when the House of Commons meets on Monday.

In a statement, party House leader Alain Therrien said the measures proposed by the Liberal government are in keeping with demands the Bloc has made.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Friday the Liberals want to give wage supports to a wider range of businesses.

He said that should allow them to operate with more confidence in the pandemic even if trade is slow, but said he will ramp those supports down quickly through the autumn.

The payments of up to $600 to people with disabilities to help with increased costs for things like prescriptions and deliveries were included in a bill the Liberals couldn't get any other party to vote for in June.

The Bloc's support means the new bill is all but certain to pass.