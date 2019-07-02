

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





More than a dozen people were displaced from their homes after a blockage flooded four apartment buildings in the Old Mill area on Canada Day.

Crews were called to the buildings on Bloor Street West, near Old Mill Trail, at around 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Images from the scene showed water pouring over balconies and ponding around the building.

“There was a blockage underground and it affected several buildings,” Platoon Chief Dave Fairman of Toronto Fire told reporters.

“We evacuated the lower floors that were affected by the backup.”

Residential units at two buildings were evacuated, while the parking and storage areas of two other buildings were also affected.

A total of 16 people were displaced from their homes. Ten of them made their own arrangements to find other accommodations for the night, while the city arranged temporary housing for six others.

City crews responded and cleared the blockage.

There’s no estimate for the damage so far.