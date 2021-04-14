Blood clots may be linked to AstraZeneca vaccine but still very rare: Health Canada
A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. British authorities recommended Wednesday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots, a recommendation that came as regulators both in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people — even though the European Medicines Agency said it had found a "possible link" between the shot and the rare clots.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 11:26AM EDT
OTTAWA - Health Canada says a new and extremely rare blood clotting syndrome may be linked to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine but the benefits of the vaccine still far outweigh the risks.
The conclusions come after the department's drug regulatory experts completed a review of safety data, and are in line with those issued in Europe and the United Kingdom last week.
The decision comes the day after Canada reported its first-ever case of a blood clot in a patient who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Quebec.
The syndrome, now known as VIPIT, occurs when the body's immune system begins to attack blood platelets, leading to clots.
Scientists now know what is happening but they haven't yet been able to explain how the vaccine may be causing it.
Health Canada says there is no evidence showing certain people are more at risk than others and the vaccine will remain authorized for all adults in Canada.