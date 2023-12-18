A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto and Hamilton, with 4 to 8 centimetres of snow expected to blanket the region.

Environment Canada predicts the snowfall will cause reduced visibility, and icy road conditions beginning this evening into Tuesday morning.

“Rain showers are expected to quickly change to snow this afternoon or evening as colder air moves into southern Ontario,” a statement by Environment Canada reads. “Snow may become heavy at times this evening or overnight. Increasing northwest winds gusting from 50 to 60 km/h may result in localized areas of blowing snow in exposed areas.”

Environment Canada advises travellers to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions this evening and to drive slowly as the sudden change in weather could become hazardous. Drivers should monitor visibility while driving, watch tail lights and be prepared to stop.

The City of Toronto says that it is monitoring the weather forecast and will deploy crews and equipment as required. Snow clearing operations, such as road salting and snow clearing, will start as soon as the snow starts to stick to the pavement and sidewalk plowing is anticipated to begin early Tuesday morning.

“We are seeing the rainfall change over to snowfall and while it is not a heavy snowfall, it will be rather persistent as we get through the evening,” CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said. “It will start to diminish over the overnight and by daybreak tomorrow no snow will be falling but with temperatures dropping it could create some icy roads.”

TAKE TRANSIT IF YOU CAN: TTC

The TTC is encouraging drivers to take transit, if they can, given the weather advisory for motorists.

It says that it has installed new winter weather information signs at 56 stops around Toronto where heavy snow and freezing rain have been known to impact bus service.

These signs include new QR codes for customers to scan and check if the bus is still in service. If that is not the case, the sign will show the location of the nearest in-service bus stop.

The TTC is also taking several additional measures to assist transit users during winter storms this year, including adding extra staff and vehicles and storing subway trains in tunnels to avoid potential blockages.

WEATHER TO WARM UP LATER THIS WEEK

The snow will lead into what Environment Canada is predicting to be Toronto’s coldest December day on Tuesday. A low of – 4 C is forecasted for that day, due to a wind and rain storm hitting the Maritimes early this week.

The storm will “briefly shove a bout of cooler and more seasonable air into southern Ontario to begin the week,” according to Environment Canada.

However, the snow is unlikely to stick around.

Temperatures are expected to rebound by Wednesday, with a mix of sun and cloud. It will warm up to a high of 1 C and a low of – 2 C, with cloudly periods expected overnight.

A high of 4 C is predicted for Thursday, with the warmer trend carrying through to Christmas Day.

According to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, the warmer weather pattern might just last through to the end of the year.

“So, the chances for a white Christmas are looking pretty slim at this point for Toronto,” he said.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with cloudy periods into the night. There will be a high of zero and a low of – 2 C.

The weekend will begin to warm up again, with temperatures expected to remain in the positives.

There will be a high of 2 C and a low of 1 C Friday and a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 4 C on Saturday and a low of 2 C.

Christmas Eve on Sunday is expected to be a degree warmer, and cloudy still, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 5 C.