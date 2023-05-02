A live species of crab native to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico was found at a Hamilton park over the weekend, according to municipal animal services.

The Chesapeake Blue Crab was found at Victoria Park, located at 500 King Street West, the city confirmed to CTV News Toronto Tuesday in a written statement.

“Hamilton Animal Services (HAS) picked up a crab at Victoria Park on Sunday, April 30 in the early evening, in response to a call from a resident,” Brad Potts, Manager of Animal Services at the City of Hamilton, said.

“The crab was transported to Hamilton Animal Services shelter. Unfortunately, the crab passed away overnight [Sunday].”

The city says the cause of the crab's death remains unknown.

The only place Hamilton residents should be able to source a blue crab is a grocery store or restaurant, as the species is native to the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to Argentina, according to U.S. environmental group The Chesapeake Foundation.

Hamilton Animal Services (HAS) said it has no information on how the crab got to Victoria Park.

The municipal department is no stranger to calls for foreign species. In 2017, HAS was called to a residence after an alligator derailed a Hamilton couple’s plan to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.