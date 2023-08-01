

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins feels that his team kept pace with — or even exceeded — its American League East rivals at the trade deadline.

Shortstop Paul DeJong was added to the Blue Jays in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. It was the third deal the two teams struck in the past two weeks, with Toronto also adding relievers Jordan Hicks and Genesis Cabrera.

After the deadline had passed Atkins spoke to media and noted that divisional rivals like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles did not make the big splashes in the trade market that they traditionally have.

"The AL East wasn't quite as busy as it sometimes can be," said Atkins. "I think it also speaks to how strong the teams are if you look at each of them.

"It seems everyone was more focused on acquiring depth, protecting their ability to stay in the shape that they're in."

That was certainly Toronto's plan.

The Blue Jays also got cash considerations with DeJong from the Cardinals, sending pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis in return.

Cabrera was acquired from St. Louis on July 21 for minor-league catcher Sammy Hernandez. Hicks was then added to Toronto's bullpen Sunday in the second deal with the Cardinals, sending pitching prospects Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.

"A lot of the teams that speculated on potentially moving players didn't, some of the players that were rumoured to be coming our way or even available, didn't seem to be as available to us," said Atkins on the nature of this year's trade market. "So most of the deals today that were available to us were smaller in nature and more roster management."

Adding DeJong became a pressing issue Tuesday after Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was hurt running the basepaths in a 4-2 loss to Baltimore the night before.

A two-time all-star, Bichette leads Toronto with a .321 average and 17 home runs this season. It's the highest batting average in the American League and fourth best in MLB.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that Bichette was day-to-day after an MRI found no significant structural damage to the 25-year-old shortstop's knee. He said the team would continue to monitor Bichette's progress.

DeJong has 13 home runs, 32 runs-batted-in and a .233 batting average in 81 games this season. In 2019, DeJong hit a career-high 30 home runs and 78 RBIs and was named an all-star.

"(Bichette's injury) is a disappointment, but we are encouraged by the news after the fact," said Atkins. "When you see someone in pain there's obviously concern on many levels and then the more you learn, the more at peace we became.

"But it is a big hit to us hence the acquisition. We're very optimistic that (Bichette) will be helping our team again. "

The 29-year-old De Jong has played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2015.

"The goal of any team is to make sure all your bases are covered," said Schneider. "So if that means we're without Bo for a little bit, and it may not, I think that past today you kind of lose that option to really protect yourself."

Toronto made a series of transactions within its organization on Tuesday.

Outfielder Jordan Luplow was designated for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make his first start of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Infielders Ernie Clement and Otto Lopez were also recalled from triple-A Buffalo. Clement was active for the game against Baltimore but Lopez was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Atkins said that the Blue Jays learned a lot about the trade market in the 48 hours leading up to the deadline.

"Hence our moving sooner on Hicks and then the opportunity today with the DeJong," said Atkins. "I'm excited about Genesis Cabrera as well.

"Obviously with (injured relief pitcher) Chad Green coming soon, Hyun-Jin Ryu starting today, I feel like our depth is really good."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.