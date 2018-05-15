Blue Jays recall outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. from triple-A Bisons
Toronto Blue Jays left field Dwight Smith Jr. (15) hits a single during second inning American League baseball action against the Tampa Bay Rays, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:32PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. from triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday to fill an open roster spot after outfielder Anthony Alford was optioned to the Bisons over the weekend.
Smith, a 25-year-old native of Peachtree City, Ga., played in two games for the Blue Jays earlier this month. He had two hits in four at-bats.
Smith will be active for the Blue Jays' road game against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
He has a .278 batting average with two homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games for the Bisons this season.