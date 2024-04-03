The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.

Of note, a twist on a ball park classic – a hot maple bacon hot dog – sold at Schneiders Porch, where Loonie Dogs will be returning on Tuesday nights for the 2024 season.

For health-inclined fans with a craving, there’s a new Mediterranean hot dog with beef shawarma and tzatziki, sold at the Bowls & Wraps concession at section 140.

Leaning into a Toronto staple, Jamaican Patties will be on offer at The Stop, stuffed with jerk chicken, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce. Also new at The Stop, Poke Bowls.

For jerk lovers, there’s also mac and cheese topped with jerk chicken or brisket at The Catch Bar.

While snow has been sparse in the city this winter, a new menu item will pay tribute to typical Toronto winters – Snow Fries, traditional fries covered in parmesan.

Finally, thirsty baseball fans with a sweet tooth can order a crush float with a dollop of ice cream to top it off.

The new food items come as fans get ready for their first look at a renovated Rogers Centre.

Over the offseason the entire 100-level seating bowl was revamped, including additional premium seating behind home plate.

The Blue Jays’ are set to play the Seattle Mariners at the home opener on April 8.