Rogers Centre's new look is coming together.

The Toronto Blue Jays offered a glimpse of their ballpark's renovations today.

All of the seats in the 500 level are gone, with only one section of new seats partially installed.

The outfield decks overlooking the bullpens have undergone the biggest transformation, getting completely redone.

Relief pitchers warming up will now be within mere feet of fans.

Other new amenities include a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio, both with impressive views of the neighbouring CN Tower.

