Blue Jays visit the Yankees to begin 3-game series
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) throws during second inning AL MLB baseball action against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2023 5:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2023 5:29PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series against the Yankees tonight in New York.
The Blue Jays have 12 games left in the regular season -- six against the Yankees and six against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto is trying to hold on to a wild-card spot in the American League.
Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays against Clarke Schmidt.
More to come...