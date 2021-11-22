Mayor John Tory says that BMO Field could be expanded to accommodate upwards of 45,000 fans if Toronto is chosen as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Tory made the comment to reporters on Monday afternoon following a press conference alongside several FIFA officials who were in town to conduct a site visit as part of the selection process for the tournament.

FIFA has already awarded the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States but it has not yet finalized which 16 cities will play host to games.

Right now Toronto is on a short list of 22 cities that are under consideration to host games. Edmonton is the only other Canadian city on the list after Montreal withdrew its name from consideration amid concerns about the financial cost.

“I will just say that we made a commitment as part of our presentation that we would have the field be such that it complies with the FIFA requirements which are I think a minimum of 45,000 (seats) I think we believe we can do better than that,” Tory said of BMO Field during the press conference “I would just point out as well that while it could be different for the World Cup in 2026, this would not be the first time we have done this with the very excellent facility we have at BMO Field. We have expanded it for past FIFA events and I think Grey Cups and a number of other events.”

BMO Field currently has a capacity of 30,000 for soccer but can be expanded to host upwards of 40,000 fans through the addition of temporary seating.

Speaking with reporters, Tory said that the plans to expand the venue further “still need to be finalized” but he stressed that seating capacity shouldn’t be a stumbling block when it comes to hosting World Cup games in 2026.

The mayor also suggested that the city is prepared to make other improvements to “several city parks and facilities” that could be used as practice facilities by visiting teams during the tournament.

So far no estimate has been provided for the cost of the infrastructure improvements.

“I can just tell you that the amount involved here in terms of investment is not insignificant but these will be legacy assets that will be here for people to play soccer and do other things in the years following the World Cup,” Tory said. ”I can also just say that whatever we do here, we wouldn't have put forward a bid if it hadn't been for our strong belief and my strong commitment to make sure that it is done in a way that is financially prudent. I am so optimistic that when the plans are finalized people will see this is not one of those kinds of events that will place an undue burden on them because it is a partnership and because we will do it with a degree of prudence but we'll do it first class.”

Toronto was final site visit

FIFA officials have already visited all 21 cities that are under consideration to host games during the 20226 World Cup and the Toronto trip marked the final site visit as part of the selection process.

FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani told reporters that the presentation the delegation received on Monday “exemplified not only the nuts and bolts of what’s required” but also included a lot of detail about football has meant to the city.

“Football has been here a long time but obviously it has gone to another level I would say over the last 10 years and that was all evident in their presentation,” he said. “It was very through and excellent and of course we have to do our due diligence and will continue to do that but it was a pleasure to be here.”

FIFA officials have said that they plan to make a final decision regarding the list of host cities in the first or second quarter of 2022.

Officials have estimated that being chosen as a World Cup host city could result in more than $330 million in economic spinoff for the Greater Toronto Area.