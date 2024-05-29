

The Canadian Press





BMO Financial Group raised its dividend as it reported a profit of $1.87 billion in its latest quarter, up from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share, up four cents from $1.51 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as BMO says its profit amounted to $2.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $1.26 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $7.97 billion, up from $7.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

BMO's provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $705 million, down from $1.02 billion a year ago when it took an initial provision of $705 million related to the loan portfolio at Bank of the West, which it acquired last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $2.59 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $2.89 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

"This quarter, we achieved strong pre-provision, pre-tax earnings growth and positive operating leverage, driven by continued momentum in Canadian personal and commercial banking and strengthening performance in our capital markets and wealth businesses," BMO chief executive Darryl White said in a statement.

"We've delivered on our commitments with expenses down, compared with last year and last quarter."

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.77 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

BMO's Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $872 million in the quarter, up from $819 million in the same quarter last year, while the bank's U.S. personal and commercial banking operations earned $543 million, down from $731 million.

The bank's wealth management business earned $320 million, an increase from $240 million a year earlier. BMO's capital markets business earned $459 million, up from $370 million.

BMO's corporate services segment reported a loss of $328 million in its second quarter compared with a loss of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)