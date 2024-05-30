The Bank of Montreal says its digital platforms are back up and running after an incident at a data centre knocked out service.

Earlier this morning, the bank told CP24 that it was experiencing a service disruption "due to a false alarm that occurred overnight" at one of its data centres.

"We are actively working to restore services and will keep customers updated on timelines," the statement read.

Some customers started reporting problems accessing banking through the company's app and website late Wednesday night.

In a post on X at around 10:30 a.m., BMO confirmed that service had been restored.

"Our services have returned online although some customers may experience delays in transactions being processed and posted," the post read.

The company said banking services through local BMO branches were unaffected by the outage.