The Bank of Montreal says it is working to restore service for customers on its digital platforms after an incident at a data centre knocked out service.

"We are currently experiencing a service disruption due to a false fire alarm that occurred overnight at one of our data centres," the bank told CP24 in an email. "We are actively working to restore services and will keep customers updated on timelines."

Some customers started reporting problems accessing banking through the company's app and website late Wednesday night. As if around 8:30 a.m., customers were still reporting problems.

In a post on X early Thursday, the bank said it is working to restore its services.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, our Technical Team is investigating and working to bring things back to normal as soon as possible," the bank wrote on its account. "Thank you for your patience at this time."

There was no immediate word on how long the outage would last and how many customers are affected.

The bank said customers can still access banking services through its ATM network. It advised customers to check its website for updates.