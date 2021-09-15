No injuries were reported after police say a plane crashed into Lake Scugog this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Port Perry area shortly after 1 p.m. after it was reported that a float plane crashed into the lake.

Following the crash, police say, someone in a nearby boat rushed to the rescue of the two people in the plane.

Fortunately the two were uninjured but the aircraft is now submerged in water, police say.

The cause of the crash will be determined by Transport Canada, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.