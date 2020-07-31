Peel Regional Police say a body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a fire outside homes in a residential area of Brampton early this morning.

Brampton Fire was called to Blackcherry Lane and Sunny Meadow Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. after a person walking in the area noticed a fire in a green space in between two homes.

Police say when the fire was quickly extinguished, a badly burned body was discovered.

Investigators have not yet determined the age and gender of the deceased.

Several officers and the coroner are currently on scene.

Investigators have not yet said if the fire is suspicious in nature but members of the homicide unit have been notified.