

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving and a body has been recovered after a vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville overnight Monday.

Just after 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the body of water after crashing through a metal barrier at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.

After an hours-long search in the area of the incident, investigators said a body was recovered near the spot where the car went into the water.

“The body of a deceased male who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the collision has been located near the scene of the crash,” Halton police said.

Investigators said they do not believe there were any other occupants of the vehicle.

A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident. As of Monday morning, he had been charged with impaired driving and refusing to take a breath test.