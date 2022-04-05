Police say that they are treating the discovery of a body in a creek in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood on Tuesday morning as a suspicious incident.

The body was found in Yellow Creek near Heath and Yonge streets at around 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters were sent to the scene for a possible rescue but ultimately left the scene in the hands of police a short time later.

A cause of death has not been released at this point.

Police continue to investigate.