Body found in creek in Toronto's Deer Park neighbourhood, police investigating
Published Tuesday, April 5, 2022 10:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 5, 2022 11:33AM EDT
Police say that they are treating the discovery of a body in a creek in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood on Tuesday morning as a suspicious incident.
The body was found in Yellow Creek near Heath and Yonge streets at around 8:45 a.m.
Firefighters were sent to the scene for a possible rescue but ultimately left the scene in the hands of police a short time later.
A cause of death has not been released at this point.
Police continue to investigate.