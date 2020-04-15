

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A body was found inside a home where firefighters put down a two-alarm fire in East York on Wednesday morning, Toronto police say.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to the house on Taylor Drive, east of Ralston Avenue and north of O’Connor Drive, at 7:21 a.m. for a report of a house fully engulfed in flames.

They said there were flames and smoke visible when they arrived and quickly moved to put them down.

After conducting a search they located the body of an obviously deceased person on the main floor of the red bungalow.

Police, the fire marshal and Toronto Fire investigators are now at the scene working to determine what caused the blaze.