The body of an 18-year-old man has been recovered from the Muskoka River in Bracebridge, Ont.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a swimmer in distress on the south branch of the Muskoka River, near Golden Beach Road.

The swimmer did not resurface, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was deployed but the search was suspended until Sunday morning due to visibility and safety concerns.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the body of the missing swimmer was found.

Police say they will not be identifying the deceased until they can notify next of kin.

Officials also issued a warning to residents and visitors, saying that individuals should be cautious whenever they enter a body of water.