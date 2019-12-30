

The Canadian Press





Police say they have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man killed in a collision in northwestern Ontario last week.

Provincial police say the crash took place in the area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, northwest of Kenora, Ont., on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 26.

They say search and recovery crews were called in to help with the investigation, and an underwater search team recovered the victim's remains on Saturday.

The deceased has since been identified as Chad McDonald of Wabaseemoong First Nations Territory.

An autopsy is scheduled for today in Kenora.

Police say the ongoing investigation involves forensic experts, divers and the OPP's crime unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.