The body of a baby was recovered from the basement of a home in downtown Hamilton, police said Thursday afternoon, and two people, believed to be the baby’s parents, have been charged.

Hamilton police were called to an abandoned residence on Wellington Street North just after midnight on Wednesday.

Shortly after, police launched an investigation into an unconfirmed report regarding a baby being buried at the home. Two people were taken into custody later that day in relation to the investigation.

On Thursday, police confirmed that they had located the body of a newborn child buried in the basement.

A post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days to determine the cause of death.

Nathan O’Brien, 34, and Winnie Ensor, 24, who are believed to be the baby’s parents, have been charged with criminal negligence causing death and interfering with a dead body.