Body of man who went missing following fishing boat accident on Rice Lake has been found
The body of a man who went missing after a fishing boat accident on Rice Lake has been found, the OPP say
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 9:00PM EDT
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing following an accident involving a fishing boat in a lake south of Peterborough Saturday morning has been found.
Emergency crews were called to Rice lake at around 7 a.m. on June 27 after a boat travelling on the north side of Rice Lake near Wood Duck Drive when it lost control, the Ontario Provincial Police say.
As a result, three men who were on board the boat ended up in the water, the OPP say.
One man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while another was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
The third man was unaccounted for, and a search of the lake was conducted.
The OPP marine unit, an OPP helicopter, and a local fire department took part in the search.
In a news release issued on Sunday evening, the OPP say the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the missing man's body at around 3:15 p.m.
He has been identified as Markham resident Tien Dat Tran.
OPP say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.