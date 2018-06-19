

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say the body of a missing Vaughan woman who was last seen near Ashbridges Bay last month has been found in Niagara Region.

Zabia Afzal, who was a 30-year-old York University doctoral student, went missing from the area of Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West at around 9:40 a.m. on May 10. Police later received information that she had been spotted near Ashbridges Bay in Toronto that morning.

Several searches were conducted by police, family, and friends but Afzal was not located.

On June 15 at around 2 p.m., Niagara Regional Police notified investigators in York Region that a body had been located in its “marine boundaries” and a post-mortem exam confirmed that the remains belonged to Afzal.

Investigators say Afzal’s death is not believed to be suspicious.