Body pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto; cause of death unknown
Published Saturday, April 15, 2023 8:03PM EDT
Toronto police say a body was recovered from Lake Ontario on Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the water near York Street and Queens Quay just after 6 p.m. and located a body.
No other details about the investigation were released, including if the death is suspicious.
“The body will be transported to the Coroner’s office to determine the identity and cause of death,” police tweeted.