

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are treating the discovery of a decomposed body at Bluffers Park on Sunday morning as suspicious.

Officers said a person was at the end of Bluffers Park Road, near an outcropping of rock when they found a body at about 9:07 a.m.

Police say the discovery will be treated as suspicious and a section of the park where the body was discovered will be cordoned off.