Bomb threats made against two Hamilton high schools Tuesday
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2023 8:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Police responded to two Hamilton high schools Tuesday after both facilities were targets of bomb threats.
At around 8:30 a.m., Hamilton police tweeted that its officers were investigating a bomb threat made to Glendale Public Secondary School, located at 145 Rainbow Drive.