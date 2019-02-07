

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. has announced a new head for its troubled train-making segment, naming Danny Di Perna president of Bombardier Transportation effective immediately.

Di Perna will replace Laurent Troger, who took over the role in December 2015 after 11 years with the company.

Troger, whose total compensation was US$5.15 million in 2017, opted to leave Bombardier, according to a spokesman.

Born in Montreal, Di Perna has more than 30 years of industry experience and most recently led the Montreal-based company's aerostructures and engineering segment.

"Danny is an exceptional and engaging leader with a proven record of leading complex industrial organizations," said chief executive Alain Bellemare in a statement Thursday thanking Troger for his contributions to the company.

During his three years conducting the train segment, Troger "significantly grew its backlog, optimized its footprint and executed an aggressive production ramp-up," Bellemare said.

Last month, three public transit agencies in Switzerland, France and New York state opted to stop taking trains from the company until it fixes the ones already in service.

Delays and repair problems have plagued Bombardier contracts including the Toronto Transit Commission's streetcar and Eglinton Crosstown LRT orders over the past decade.

Bombardier Transportation is the company's highest-revenue segment, raking in more than half of the company's US$16.2 billion in revenues in 2017.

Di Perna is the first Canadian to head Bombardier Transportation since Pierre Lortie left the company in 2003, a spokesman said.