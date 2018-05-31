Bones found in Oshawa not human: Police
A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is pictured in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 10:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 6:21PM EDT
Durham Regional Police say that bones which were found in the Farewell area in Oshawa yesterday are not human remains.
In a tweet Thursday morning, police said the bones were found by a citizen in the area of Wentworth and Farewell streets on Wednesday.
The find sparked a police investigation
However an analysis of the bones has determined that they are not in fact human, police said in an update later in the day.