

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say that bones which were found in the Farewell area in Oshawa yesterday are not human remains.

In a tweet Thursday morning, police said the bones were found by a citizen in the area of Wentworth and Farewell streets on Wednesday.

The find sparked a police investigation

However an analysis of the bones has determined that they are not in fact human, police said in an update later in the day.