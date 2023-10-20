Bonnie Crombie has used her strong mayor powers to reverse a Mississauga council decision that would prevent four-unit homes, otherwise known as fourplexes, from being built within city limits after the federal government withdrew infrastructure funding.

The mayor, who has taken a leave to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, issued the directive on Friday morning.

“Given the scale and urgency of the housing crisis, it is critical that leadership at all levels of government work together,” Crombie said in a statement.

“Issuing this directive will ensure that Mississauga continues to be eligible for $120 million in important federal funding for housing and community infrastructure while allowing for much-needed housing to be built in our neighbourhoods for the next generation.”

Last week, Mississauga City Council voted against a proposal that would have allowed fourplexes to be built “as a right” and instead referred the idea back to staff for further consideration.

This was one of the recommendations made by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser in early October that would have improved Mississauga’s application for funding under the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

The motion was rejected in a 5-5 tie vote. Crombie, while on leave, was unable to cast her ballot.

The decision faced immediate criticism from Fraser, who said the city should be “getting rid of antiquated approaches to zoning.”

In response, Fraser sent council a letter on Thursday saying that without a firm commitment on fourplexes, the minister would not approve the city’s application for funding.

“This means Mississauga will not receive the $120 million in funding for vital infrastructure and housing it applied for,” Crombie’s directive states.

“Given the scale of the housing crisis and the need act with urgency to secure this much-needed funding, I therefore intend to move a motion using my Strong Mayor Powers under s.284.11.1 of the Municipal Act, 2001, upon my return to Council meetings in Fall, 2023, to enact an official plan amendment and zoning by-law amendment to permit four-unit housing in Mississauga as permitted by the statutory requirements of the Planning Act.”

A motion proposed using strong mayor powers can only be overturned with a vote of two-thirds of council.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Fraser said that he has spoken with Crombie and needs to review the details.

“We have told them based on the information that we were aware of as recently as yesterday that we are not in a position to approve their application,” Fraser said.

"The door's not closed, but we're not yet in a position to say yes."

Toronto City Council voted in favour of a similar motion to allow fourplex housing city-wide in May.

Crombie has said she will be returning to council in November to oversee Mississauga’s budget process.