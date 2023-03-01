Bonnie Crombie says that she is “entirely focused” on her responsibilities as Mississauga’s mayor amid reports that she is being courted to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party.

Crombie made the comment following a news conference at Mississauga City Hall, which was held to outline a new housing strategy for the city.

It comes on the heels of a report in the Toronto Star which suggested that Crombie was being encouraged by members of the Liberal party to make the jump to provincial politics.

“I have a lot on my plate right here in Mississauga. I love my city and I love my job as mayor,” Crombie said in response to a question about whether she had any interest in the Liberal leadership. “Today we are introducing a very aggressive housing plan. Earlier today we launched a commitment for $75 million into our brand new hospital we're also proud of. So much is happening in Mississauga and I am entirely focused on our issues and our growth right here in our city.”

The Toronto Star report cited a senior party official who said that a number of members of the Liberal party have “expressed interest” in the former Liberal MP potentially becoming a candidate for the party’s leadership.

Crombie, however, hasn’t publicly expressed interest in the job. But she didn't take the chance to rule out a run when asked multiple times on Wednesday either.

Speaking with CP24 following the press conference, she would only say that she is “flattered by all the attention” but is “singularly focused” on Mississauga right now.

CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman did ask Crombie whether she has had any conversations about the Liberal leadership but she sidestepped that question.

“You are relentless. I have a great team, I am so proud of my team and the work we are doing here,” she said.

Crombie was re-elected to a third term in October with more than 77 per cent of the vote.

In recent months she has clashed with Premier Doug Ford over a housing bill, which she has said could force municipalities to hike property taxes in order to offset a reduction in development fee revenue.

Ford, for his part, has accused Crombie of “not wanting to play in the sandbox.”

“I don’t know what her issue is,” he said during a December news conference.

Crombie is set to speak at the Ontario Liberal Party's AGM in Hamilton this weekend but told CP24 that the appearance is solely geared towards “speaking about municipal issues and the impact some of the legislation is having on cities.”

The date and rules for the Ontario Liberal leadership convention is set to be decided at the party’s AGM.