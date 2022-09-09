

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor have signed a book of condolences for the Queen at the legislature.

The public can also sign the book, which is set up in the main lobby of the legislative building in Toronto.

There is also a display at Queen's Park honouring the longest-reigning monarch's 70th year on the throne, marking each of her visits to the legislature.

Premier Doug Ford and Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell had said Thursday that the Queen taught everyone the meaning of selfless service.

Both expressed condolences to King Charles III and the Royal Family.

The legislature was adjourned following the Queen's death on Thursday and will resume next week to pay tribute to her.

A book of condolences at Rideau Hall is also available to Canadians mourning the Queen's death, and an online version is available from Canadian Heritage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.