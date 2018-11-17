Both drivers arrested for impaired operation after Scarborough collision
Two vehicles involved in a collision near Warden and Steeles avenues on Friday night are shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 7:00AM EST
Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough overnight have been arrested for impaired operation, police say.
According to police, one of the vehicles T-boned the other vehicle near Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.
Footage from the scene did show a dog being carried away on a stretcher following the collision, though police say that they do not have any information on the animal’s condition.
Paramedics do say that one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.