

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough overnight have been arrested for impaired operation, police say.

According to police, one of the vehicles T-boned the other vehicle near Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Footage from the scene did show a dog being carried away on a stretcher following the collision, though police say that they do not have any information on the animal’s condition.

Paramedics do say that one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.