The province's police watchdog is investigating an interaction between a 33-year-old man and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) near Lindsay, Ont. on Thursday that left the man and a police officer seriously injured and the man's one-year-old son, who police said he abducted, dead.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said preliminary information suggests that OPP officers were initially called to the municipality of Trent Lakes just before 9 a.m. following reports of an abduction.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said officers spotted a vehicle of interest on Sturgeon Road and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle later collided with an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road.

Hudon said the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, and police had an interaction following the crash, resulting in three officers discharging their firearms at the man.

The man was subsequently apprehended, the OPP said, and was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Hudon said officers found the man’s one-year-old son inside the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound.

An OPP officer sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was also transported to a hospital in Toronto, where he is in stable condition.

Hudon said it is too early to determine why officers fired at the man.

“It's too early for us to know what exactly transpired. And that's what our investigation will determine,” she said.

The agency has assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators, and a collision reconstructionist.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.